SYDNEY, June 3 As most of the world's small iron
ore miners fight for survival, an Australian prospector is
preparing to dig a new mine - counting on its high-grade ore and
specialist mill buyers to compete in market dominated by mega
producers.
Quentin Hill, managing director of Carpentaria Exploration
, says his company's "super grade" concentrate
represents some of the world's richest iron ore pellet feeds,
which can yield margins competitive with Vale, Rio
Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group
, which together control 70 percent of the sea-borne
market.
Bahrain Steel has signed a non-binding letter of intent with
Carpentaria for three million tonnes a year, while Mitsubishi
Corp and commodities trader Gunvor Group have agreed to
buy a further 1 million tonnes each.
That leaves about 4.5 million tonnes of annual production
still to be marketed, according to Hill.
While Carpentaria corrals new customers, blueprints for new
mines from Australia to Guinea are being abandoned, as iron ore
topples from highs near $200 a tonne four years ago to less than
$50 today. Goldman Sachs forecasts iron ore at $46 a tonne this
year and $35 in the next two years.
"It's safe to say that iron ore is not the flavour of the
month," said Keith Goode, an analyst at Eagle Mining Research.
"Those high prices aren't coming back."
Iron ore has become symbolic of mining booms gone bust in
Australia and Brazil, where most of the 1.5 billion tonnes of
sea-traded material comes from each year.
Sam Walsh, chief executive of Rio Tinto, which posted an
$866 million loss in 2015 despite boasting the world's lowest
production costs, recently warned that iron ore was not for the
faint-hearted and that smaller miners were only "hanging on by
their fingernails."
Buyers ultimately determine which independent projects get
developed, Hill said, based on the quality of the ore and an
ability to operate at a low cost to ride out price cycles.
"For us, this is being demonstrated by the recent
non-binding letters of intent that show the strength of
international interest for our project," he said.
Carpentaria's "soft rock" is different from other harder
magnetite ores, which allows a very different approach to the
typical iron ore mining and processing challenges.
"The soft rock enables simple liberation of a super grade
magnetite product without complex and expensive processing
methods," Hill said, referring to the grade of ore.
Carpentaria has set a goal of first production by 2020,
supplying its high-grade product with an iron content of 70
percent mostly to electric arc furnace steel mills, known as
mini-mills.
Mini mills manufacture steel from scrap mixed with pellets -
concentrated balls of iron - alleviating the need for the large
tonnages of iron ore supplied to traditional blast oven
furnaces.
Hill is canvassing steel mills and trading houses, with an
eye on the Middle East and Asia.
Most of the Middle East's forecast 69.5 million tonnes of
steel production next year will come from mini mills, thanks to
an abundance of natural gas making them cheap to run.
In China, forecasters for the Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development see the mini mills' share of the
nearly 1 billion-tonne-per-year market increasing.
