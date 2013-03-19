BRIEF-Capital Southwest says NAV at March 31, 2017 $17.80/shr vs $17.88/shr at Dec. 31, 2016
* Capital southwest announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended march 31, 2017
PERTH, March 19 Global miner Rio Tinto said said on Tuesday its plans to expand Australian iron ore production by more than 40 percent over the next three years were still in place and on schedule.
Rio was well advanced in its aim to boost iron ore output by about 15 percent this year to 290 million tonnes, Greg Lilleyman, the company's head of Pilbara iron ore operations, told a conference.
A longer term target of 360 million tonnes by 2015 was also on track, Lilleyman said.
Rio Tinto, the world's second-biggest iron ore producer behind Brazil's Vale, has stuck to an aggressive expansion plan in iron ore even after the market was rattled for much of last year by doubts over future demand from China.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reported 10.7 percent passive stake in Goodrich Petroleum Corp as of april 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rpM3AT Further company coverage: