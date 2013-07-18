* Export Credit Agencies, shareholders reach compromise on
guarantees -sources
* South Korea's STX Corp sells 2.5 pct stake to other
shareholder -sources
* Project will add 55 mln tonnes to a market forecast to be
in surplus
By Sharon Klyne and Joyce Lee
SYDNEY/SEOUL, July 18 Australian mining magnate
Gina Rinehart's $10 billion Roy Hill iron ore project has
overcome key hurdles holding up debt negotiations, a move that
could pave the way for the mine to start producing by September
2015, sources said on Thursday.
Getting Roy Hill into production is likely to boost further
the fortunes of Rinehart, already Australia's richest person
with a net worth estimated by Forbes at $17 billion.
However, it could also add to an expected glut of the
steel-making ingredient as rivals Rio Tinto, BHP
Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group crank up
production just as demand in top consumer China is set to cool.
The 55-million tonnes-a-year project, which would make Roy
Hill Australia's fourth-largest iron ore producer, has been
steadily pushed back amid delays in lining up $7 billion in debt
funding.
Export credit agencies (ECAs), including Export Import Bank
of Korea (KEXIM), Japan Bank for International Cooperation
(JBIC) and Nippon Export & Investment Insurance (NEXI) had been
pressuring Roy Hill shareholders led by Rinehart's Hancock
Prospecting Pty Ltd to fully guarantee that the project reaches
completion, in return for up to $5 billion of loans.
The ECAs also sought payment guarantees for ore purchase
contracts by Chinese steel mills, said a banking source familiar
with the talks.
The parties have now negotiated a compromise to break the
deadlock that had threatened to delay the project further in
Western Australia's iron-rich Pilbara region.
"Although a guarantee from a party with strong credit would
be one of the simplest ways to move the project forward in the
eyes of the ECAs, it is not the only way to reduce risks," said
a second source with direct knowledge of the negotiations.
"Such ways have been sufficiently agreed upon, and
negotiations are moving ahead speedily," added the source,
without giving more details on the agreement.
A Roy Hill spokesman said talks were advancing with export
credit agencies and commercial lenders being tapped for the
remainder of the loans required.
"We're cautiously optimistic we'll be able to get it wrapped
up in 2013," spokesman Darryl Hockey said.
Aiding progress on the project on the equity side, the
weakest partner in Roy Hill, South Korea's STX Corp,
has sold its 2.5 percent stake to one of the other partners,
said another source, who declined to name or to identify the
buyer as the agreement was confidential.
Conglomerate STX first invested in the Roy Hill project in
2010 and last year paid $200 million to take up a 2.5 percent
stake, but sold out as it faced a cash crunch following a
downturn in its shipping and shipbuilding business.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO, Sonali Paul
in MELBOURNE and Jackie Range in SYDNEY; Editing by Lincoln
Feast and Ed Davies)