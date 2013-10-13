SYDNEY Oct 14 The chief executive of Australian
online comparison company iSelect Ltd has resigned with
immediate effect, the company said on Monday, as it warned it
would not meet its revenue target in the 2014 fiscal year.
Matt McCann had been with iSelect for six years.
iSelect shares have lost almost 30 percent since the
company's debut in June. The stock rallied 3.2 percent on
Monday.
Chief financial officer David Chalmers has been named acting
CEO while the company searches for a replacement.
"Based on trading activity in H2 FY13 and Q1 FY 14,
management expects revenue to be lower than prospectus forecast
by A$2.4 million in H1 FY14," iSelect said, reiterating its
earnings before interest tax, depreciation, amortisation and IPO
costs of A$30 million in the year to end-December 2013.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)