SYDNEY Oct 14 Australian online comparison company iSelect Ltd said on Monday it would miss its revenue target for the first half of fiscal year 2014 and revealed that its chief executive had resigned just four months after taking the firm public.

iSelect has lost almost 30 percent or about A$120 million ($113.56 million) of its market value since its June listing as earnings missed prospectus projections, raising doubts about the firm's management of its initial public offering.

"They missed the mark in terms of expectations. There are issues around the whole IPO process - over-promised and under-delivered," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at Invast Financial Services.

The company said Chief Executive Matt McCann, who had been with iSelect for six years, had resigned with immediate effect.

"There were differences of opinions ... particularly around operating priorities in business," Executive Chairman Damien Waller said in a briefing to analysts.

"For example, Matt has a view around how to grow the business, via acquisition, while the board is much more focused on organic growth."

iSelect shares jumped 2.0 percent to A$1.29 by 0209 GMT after the announcement, against a 0.7 percent decline in the broader market and still well short of their debut price of A$1.76.

"I think it's just paying a price for a very disappointing IPO," Esho said. "They want to send a message to the market that they understand they are disappointed and they are reacting on that."

The company, which derives most revenue from health and car insurance comparison services, said in a trading update that it expected revenue in the second quarter of the 2014 financial year to fall 2.7 percent short of its prospectus forecast.

"Based on trading activity in H2 FY13 and Q1 FY14, management expects revenue to be lower than prospectus forecast by A$2.4 million in H1 FY14," iSelect said, reiterating its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and IPO costs of A$30 million in the year to end-December 2013.

Chief Financial Officer David Chalmers was named acting CEO while the company searches for a replacement for McCann.