SYDNEY Oct 6 The Japanese consortium bidding
for a $35 billion project to build stealth submarines for
Australia said on Tuesday it was confident it could build boats
onshore in Australia from day one, if the Australian government
requests it.
Japanese Defence Ministry spokesman Masaki Ishikawa was
effectively confirming Tokyo would be willing to build all of
the submarines onshore in Australia, where manufacturing jobs
are a hot political issue.
European rivals Thysenkrupp Marine Systems from
Germany and French state-owned naval giant DCNS had both
previously pledged to build the subs entirely in Australia, but
Japan had been reticent to commit until recently.
"I think we are very confident that we can build boats from
day one in Australia," Ishikawa told reporters at a naval
exposition in Sydney.
Japan is hoping Australia will chose a variant of its 4,000
ton Soryu submarine for one of the world's most lucrative
defence contracts. It played up the high-capacity lithium ion
battery, the world's first, as well as the stealth technology
that they said they were happy to share with Canberra despite
concerns over espionage from Beijing in particular.
Ishikawa also told reporters he believed that the so-called
hybrid option of building some boats in Japan and others onshore
in Australia would be the cheapest option for Australian
taxpayers.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Ishikawa conceded that the
consortium, which includes the Japanese government, Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries
, had not done enough to woo the Australian public and
was shifting tactics to focus more on winning the PR battle.
"We understand that we have to talk to politicians and media
and the public," he told Reuters.
Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who ended a decades-old ban on
weapons exports last year, enjoyed a close relationship that saw
Japan emerge as the early front runner to replace Australia's
aging Collins class subs.
But the ouster of Abbott and a series of perceived missteps
by the consortium saw them lose ground to the
Europeans.
