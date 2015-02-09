SYDNEY Feb 9 Officials in Australia and Japan
on Monday expressed scepticism and confusion over a pledge by
Prime Minister Tony Abbott to give an Australian state-owned
shipbuilder the option to tender for a major submarine contract,
heightening the uncertainty around the project.
Sources have said Australia is strongly considering buying a
version of the 4,000-tonne Soryu-class submarine built by
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy
Industries to replace its ageing Collins-class fleet.
But Abbott on Sunday promised shipbuilder ASC Ltd the option
to bid for the next-generation submarines, worth as much as A$40
billion ($31 billion), in an attempt to shore up support ahead
of a challenge to his leadership from within the ruling Liberal
Party. He survived the revolt during a vote earlier on
Monday.
Abbott had pledged ahead of his election in 2013 that up to
12 submarines would be built at ASC in South Australia state,
before beginning to back-pedal last year, signalling that cost
and timely delivery were paramount.
His government ruled out an open tender in December,
appearing to put Japan in the box seat.
Independent South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon
questioned the sincerity of Abbott's weekend pledge.
"If the prime minister was genuine about the subs being
built in Australia he could have, should have, announced that
there would be a competitive process culminating with a build
right here in Australia," he told the Australian Broadcasting
Corporation (ABC).
Swedish defence firm Saab, France's
state-controlled naval contractor DCNS and Germany's
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems have expressed interest in
the project.
For Japan, such a deal would mark its re-entry into the
global arms market after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended a ban
on weapons exports last year.
South Australian state Defence Minister Martin
Hamilton-Smith said Abbott's pledge was unclear and left room
for the submarines to be built overseas, potentially in Japan.
"Nothing short of adhering to the promise that was made to
South Australians prior to the federal election ... will do," he
told the ABC.
Tokyo appeared puzzled as well.
A Japanese government source involved in the submarine talks
said Japan "doesn't know what Abbott meant" by his weekend
promise.
If Australia issued a formal tender, it was highly unlikely
Japan would take part because of political sensitivities.
"If we are asked that's not a problem, but we can't really
be seen to be going out and actively pursuing a deal," the
source told Reuters, echoing comments Japanese sources have
previously made about taking part in an open tender.
Abbott on Monday denied there were any "secret deals" for
Japan to build the hull or major parts of the submarines, but
that a "competitive evaluation process" would likely include
foreign partners.
"We want the best possible submarines at the best possible
price," he said.
"We are talking, not just to the Japanese, although we
certainly are talking to them, we are talking to the French, we
are talking to the Germans."
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo in Tokyo;
Editing by Dean Yates)