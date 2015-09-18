By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Sept 18 The ouster of Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott has further weakened a Japanese bid for one
of the world's most lucrative defence contracts, a A$50 billion
($36 billion) programme to build stealth submarines for
Australia, sources say.
Australia got its fifth prime minister in as many years on
Monday after the ruling Liberal Party voted to replace Abbott
with former investment banker Malcolm Turnbull, following months
of infighting and crumbling voter support.
Abbott and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who ended a
decades-old ban on weapons exports last year, enjoyed a close
relationship that saw Japan emerge as the early front runner to
replace Australia's aging Collins class subs.
But a series of missteps by the consortium of Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries
has seen its standing slide in recent months.
The companies irked Australian suppliers by failing to share
important information about its proposal or discuss specific
collaboration possibilities during a visit to Australia last
month.
Although the delegation responded by saying that discussing
such "teaming" arrangements before the contract was awarded was
not allowed under the bidding process, the Australian admiral
heading the programme told Reuters such discussions were fine.
Their unwillingness during the trip to commit to building
the submarines entirely in Australia, where manufacturing jobs
are a hot-button political issue, has drawn criticism from
Australian politicians and labour unions.
The missteps underscored Japan's inexperience in bidding for
global defence deals, experts said, highlighting the importance
of Abbott's influence and the difficulty that his ouster could
auger for Tokyo.
"We don't know what the impact will be yet, so all we can do
is move forward with the bid," a Japanese defence industry
source in Tokyo told Reuters. "It is, however, unlikely we will
see the closeness we saw before."
With Abbott and his pro-Japan National Security Advisor
Andrew Shearer out, there is no longer a strong pro-Japan voice
left in cabinet, three industry sources in Canberra said.
"We've always said it should be decided on its merits and
now we're pretty confident that it will be," an Australian
source involved in the bid told Reuters.
NEW DEFENCE MINISTER TIPPED
Turnbull has not commented on the project but is widely
expected to name Education Minister Christopher Pyne as defence
minister when he unveils his cabinet this weekend. Pyne
represents the South Australian capital, Adelaide, the centre of
the country's ship building industry.
Japan's reluctance to commit to building the submarines
entirely in Australia, where manufacturing jobs are a hot-button
political issue, prompted stinging criticism from local
suppliers.
Japan's European rivals for the contract, ThyssenKrupp
Marine Systems (TKMS) of Germany and France's DCNS,
have said they would build the submarines entirely in Australia
and courted local industry.
Each bidder must submit three proposals: one in which all of
the submarines are built offshore, a hybrid mix of onshore and
offshore and one entirely built in Australia.
On Thursday, Defence Minister Kevin Andrews, in a
significant shift in rhetoric outlining the growing momentum for
an onshore build of the kind to which Japan has declined to
commit, spoke glowingly of DCNS' proposal to build in Australia.
"That means that we're going to have more jobs, a
significant part of that build, perhaps 70 to 80 per cent of
submarines, built here in Australia," Andrews told parliament.
Independent Senator Nick Xenophon, who represents South
Australia, and Shadow Defence Minister Stephen Conroy also
called on Turnbull to remove the overseas and hybrid options.
"I'd like to think that good public policy should be driven
not by a warm friendship between two prime ministers, but by
strategic and economic considerations and practical and
technical considerations," Xenophon told Reuters.
Japan's Defence Minister Gen Nakatani played down the
significance of the shuffle at a briefing in Tokyo this week.
"We will keep a watch on developments in Australia but we
will continue as before to look at cooperating with Australia on
its submarine," he said.
An expert advisory council expected to deliver its
recommendation on the bids to the Australian government in
November.
($1 = 1.3904 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo in TOKYO;
Editing by Robert Birsel)