Posters of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), are seen as members of media stand in front of the LDP headquarters in Tokyo December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition won a massive victory in Sunday's election, media exit polls showed, in a vote the Japanese leader has dubbed a referendum on his reflationary recipe for reviving the world's third-biggest economy.

Exit polls showed the coalition would win a two-thirds majority in the 475-seat lower house, but Abe's Liberal Democratic Party fell short of such a "super-majority" on its own.

Abe, 60, called the election two years early in order to obtain a fresh mandate for his "Abenomics" strategy of hyper-easy monetary policy, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms after his decision to put off an unpopular sales tax rise next year for fear it would derail a recovery already in doubt.

Abe could use the big win - which appears to have come on the back of rock-bottom turnout - to push ahead with painful economic reforms, analysts say, but might instead turn more attention to his conservative agenda that includes revising Japan's pacifist constitution to ease limits on the military.

(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Edmund Klamann; CATEGORY-WORLD)