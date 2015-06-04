By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, June 4 An influential Australian senator
on Thursday hit out at Japanese defence officials over comments
that Australia was incapable of building a version of a
high-tech Japanese-designed submarine at home.
Germany's ThyssenKrupp and France's
state-controlled naval contractor DCNS separately are competing
with a Japanese government-led bid for Australia's A$50 billion
($38.84 billion) next generation submarine project.
Japan, which had been the front-runner in the planned sale
of about 12 vessels to replace Australia's ageing Collins class
submarines, is under pressure to build at least some of the
boats in South Australia.
But on Wednesday, the former commander of the Japanese
submarine fleet, Masao Kobayashi, cast doubt on Australia's
ability to build them.
"They don't have enough skilled workers to fashion the
high-tension steel; it's even hard to do in Japan," he told the
Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
Another Japanese submarine captain, Toshihide Yamauchi,
raised concern to the ABC about Australia's ability to safeguard
sensitive Japanese intellectual property.
"We're worried about leaks to China once our technology is
in Australia," he said.
Independent South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon hit back
over the comments, calling them a "disgrace".
"It's widely known that both the German and French teams are
ready, willing and able to build state-of-the-art,
ultra-reliable submarines on Australian soil," Xenophon said.
"The Japanese appear to be trying to find excuses to have
$50 billion worth of Australian taxpayers' money spent largely
entirely in Japan."
A deal to supply a variant of Japan's 4,000 tonne
Soryu-class submarine would give Japan its first major overseas
deals after Abe eased curbs on arms exports last year that had
isolated defence contractors for seven decades.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is eager to deepen
security ties with Japan, reflecting a U.S. desire for its two
allies to take a bigger security role in Asia as China's
military might grows.
Eager for that deeper cooperation, the United States is
backing the Japanese-built submarine packed with American
surveillance, radar and weapons equipment, sources familiar with
Washington's thinking have told Reuters.
But Abbott is facing intense domestic political pressure to
secure the thousands of manufacturing jobs that the build would
bring, and Japan had previously seemed willing to compromise
over where the submarines would be built.
Xenophon said the comments showed that Japan was not ready
to take part in the biggest defence procurement project in
Australian history.
"The Japanese have not exported submarines before and these
comments show that they are simply out of their depth," he said.
($1 = 1.2875 Australian dollars)
