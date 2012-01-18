SYDNEY Jan 18 Japanese whalers and
protesters clashed on Wednesday in the Southern Ocean, with
activists saying three of their crew were injured by grappling
hooks and a bamboo pole and Japan claiming the anti-whalers
tried to cut ropes and tangle propellers.
The clash took place in the seas about 300 miles north of
Mawson Peninsula off the coast of Antarctica, the anti-whaling
Sea Shepherd group said on its Internet site.
"Our small boats were attempting to slow down the Japanese
harpoon vessel Yushin Maru No. 2, which is aggressively tailing
the Steve Irwin," said Captain Paul Watson.
The Steve Irwin is the Sea Shepherd flagship.
The statement said an American crewmember, Brian Race,
suffered lacerations above his right eye and on his nose from a
bamboo pole, while camerman Russell Bergh of South Africa and
photographer Guillaume Collet of France suffered bruising from
iron grappling hooks.
Japanese video released by the whalers showed a water cannon
on the Japanese ship being fired at a black rubber dingy, while
unidentified projectiles appeared to be thrown at the Japanese
ship by activists on the small vessel.
Japan's Institute of Cetacean Research website said the
activists used knives to try to cut ropes, threw hooks at nets
and tried to tangle the ship's propellers with ropes.
"Two of the deployed ropes had iron weights attached to
both ends. The SS activists threw ropes with hooks attached to
their ends several times," said the Institute, adding the
anti-whaling protesters also hurled 30 bottles of paint.
"When the activists started using a knife to cut the...float
fender rope and net, the Japanese vessel crew used bamboo poles
as a measure to push the boat back."
ICR spokesman Glenn Inwood said "there's also every chance
they were hurt by their own hooks".
The Sea Shepherd Conservation Society is a hardline
anti-whaling organisation. It attempts to disrupt or stop the
Japanese annual whale hunt in the Southern Ocean by using
"direct action".
Three Australian anti-whaling protesters who were detained
after boarding the Shonan Maru 2 vessel in darkness off the
coast of Western Australia last week were released to an
Australian customs ship.
Sea Shepherd captain Watson has previously said this year
would be the most dangerous campaign yet against the Japanese in
a protest he dubbed "Operation Kamikaze".
Last season, Japan cut short its hunt with less than a fifth
of its quota in response to harassment by Sea Shepherd, which
saw an activist boat sunk in a collision with a Japanese ship.
An international moratorium on whaling has been in place
since 1986, but Japan exploits a loophole allowing whaling for
scientific purposes to justify its annual hunt.
Australia filed a complaint against Japan at the world court
in The Hague to stop Southern Ocean scientific whaling. A
decision is expected in 2013 or later.
