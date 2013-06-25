* Australia seeks to halt Japanese scientific whaling
* Japan says its research programme is sustainable
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, June 26 Australia will try to
persuade judges that Japan's scientific whaling programme is
commercial whaling in disguise in a case between the countries
that opens in The Hague on Wednesday.
Japan introduced scientific whaling to skirt a commercial
whaling ban under a 1986 moratorium. It argues it has a right to
monitor the whales' impact on its fishing industry.
But Australia, which filed its case at the International
Court of Justice in 2010, says Japan's scientific programme in
the Southern Ocean is a cover for commercial whaling.
"More than 10,000 whales have been killed as a result of
Japan's so-called scientific whaling programme since the
moratorium commenced in the mid-1980s," Mark Dreyfus,
Australia's attorney general, told reporters this week.
"We do want the whaling to stop, and we say that Japan's
whaling program is in breach of its international obligations,"
added Dreyfus, who will present Australia's opening arguments at
the court on Wednesday.
Japanese diplomat Noriyuki Shikata said the Japanese Whale
Research Programme yielded essential information about the age
distribution and proportion of males to females in the Antarctic
whale population, helping decide if stocks were recovering.
"There are about 515,000 minke whales in the Antarctic, and
Japan's research is taking only about 815 a year," Shikata said.
"This is below the reproductive rate and ... very
sustainable."
Nonetheless, environmental campaigners condemned the
practice.
"Commercial whaling, whether conducted openly or under the
guise of science, is a cruel and outdated practice which
produces no science of value," said Patrick Ramage, director of
the whales programme at the International Fund for Animal
Welfare in London.
"All necessary research on these whales can be done by
non-lethal means," said John Frizell, a whales campaigner at
Greenpeace. Neither group is involved in the case.
Both countries have agreed to be bound by the court's
ruling. Japan's court filings are not yet public.
While Australia has many backers - New Zealand has filed a
brief in support of its case - support for a complete whaling
ban is not unanimous.
Norway, which never agreed to the whaling moratorium,
continues to whale commercially and has declined to intervene in
the case.
Its fisheries minister Lisbeth Berg-Hansen told has
parliament it was up to Japan to decide how it wanted to conduct
research into whales.
(Additional reporting by Alister Doyle in Oslo and Lincoln
Feast in Sydney; Editing by Sara Webb and Alison Williams)