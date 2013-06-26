* Australia seeks to halt Japanese scientific whaling
* Japan says its research programme is sustainable
* Case opens before World Court
By Thomas Escritt
THE HAGUE, June 26 Australia accused Japan of
carrying out commercial whaling under the guise of scientific
research on the first day of court hearings between the two
nations that campaigners say could lead to an end to whaling in
the Antarctic.
"Japan seeks to cloak its ongoing commercial whaling in the
lab coat of science," Bill Campbell, an Australian government
lawyer, told judges of the International Court of Justice in The
Hague on Wednesday.
Japan catches and kills hundreds of whales in the Southern
Ocean each year despite having agreed, under pressure from the
United States, to an international moratorium on commercial
whaling from 1986.
Tokyo says it is carrying out essential scientific research
- allowed by a 1946 treaty on whaling - to establish whether
whale stocks are recovering from past overfishing.
But Australia, backed by New Zealand, says the research is a
fig-leaf to conceal Japan's true purpose of commercial whaling.
Justin Gleeson, Australia's solicitor general, said
Japan's research only began on its current scale after the
commercial whaling ban had come into force and said whaling had
continued using "similar boats, similar crews and similar
techniques".
"The government of Japan saw scientific whaling as a way
around the moratorium," he said.
JAPANESE PRIDE
Japan's court filings are not yet public and it will not
present its case until next Tuesday but Koji Tsuruoka, deputy
minister for foreign affairs, told reporters in The Hague that
the scientific whaling programme was legal.
"Japan is proud of its tradition of living in harmony with
nature and of utilising living resources while respecting their
sustainability," he said.
Earlier this week, Japanese diplomat Noriyuki Shikata said
the research was sustainable.
"There are about 515,000 minke whales in the Antarctic, and
Japan's research is taking only about 815 a year," Shikata said.
"This is below the reproductive rate and ... very
sustainable."
Activists at the court looked forward to a ruling that they
said could put an end to whaling in the Southern Ocean.
"We have been campaigning on this for 10 years," said Geert
Vons, director of Sea Shepherd Netherlands, a conservation group
that monitors whaling.
"If Australia wins, we shouldn't need to go down to the
Southern Ocean to monitor any more."
Australia says more than 10,000 whales have been killed
since the start of the moratorium, which was introduced to allow
depleted whale stocks to recover after years of overfishing.
Environmental campaigners said science could not be used to
justify any commercial whaling.
"Commercial whaling, whether conducted openly or under the
guise of science, is a cruel and outdated practice which
produces no science of value," said Patrick Ramage, director of
the whales programme at the International Fund for Animal
Welfare in London.
"All necessary research on these whales can be done by
non-lethal means," said John Frizell, a whales campaigner at
Greenpeace. Neither group is involved in the case.
Japan and Australia have both agreed to be bound by the
Hague court's ruling.
While Australia has many backers, support for a complete
whaling ban is not unanimous. Norway, which never agreed to the
moratorium, continues to whale commercially and has declined to
intervene in the case.
Norway's fisheries minister Lisbeth Berg-Hansen said it was
for Japan to decide how it wanted to do research into whales.
(Additional reporting by Alister Doyle in Oslo and Lincoln
Feast in Sydney; Editing by Sara Webb and Gareth Jones)