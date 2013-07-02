* Japan insists on right to hunt whales for science
* Australia says Japanese research is smokescreen
* Second week of hearings at court in The Hague
By Thomas Escritt
THE HAGUE, July 2 Australia's opposition to
Japanese whaling is an attempt to impose foreign moral standards
on Japan and has no legal basis, Japan told the World Court on
Tuesday in a case brought by Australia.
Despite an international whaling moratorium in force since
1986, Japan continues to catch whales in the Antarctic under a
treaty that allows unlimited whaling for scientific research.
But critics say the real reason for the hunt is to continue
harvesting whale meat.
Speaking in the second week of hearings, Japan's deputy
foreign minister, Koji Tsuruoka, said his country had the right
to hunt and kill the marine mammals for scientific research.
"Japan is conducting a comprehensive scientific research
programme because it wishes to resume commercial whaling, based
on science, in a sustainable manner," he said.
The hearings at the Hague-based International Court of
Justice (ICJ), which settles disputes between nations, are the
latest act in a long-running debate over Japan's whaling.
Under a 1946 treaty on whaling, to which Japan is a
signatory, countries can catch unlimited numbers of whales if
they are needed for scientific purposes, regardless of the
moratorium agreed in the 1980s.
The treaty does not address what counts as science, but
Australia argues that Japan's collection of raw data without
having in mind a specific question does not qualify and that its
research is just a smokescreen.
Tsuruoka said Japan caught and killed 850 whales each year,
providing data that would allow the country to whale without
risking a repeat of past over-whaling and stock depletion.
"Are all cetaceans sacred and endangered?" asked Tsuruoka.
"I can understand the emotional background to this position but
fail to see how it can be translated to a legal position."
The divergent attitudes of Japan and Australia on whaling
were a reflection of their different cultures, he said.
"We do not criticise other cultures," he said. "Were it
necessary to establish the superiority of one culture over
another the world would never be at peace."
Both countries have agreed to be bound by the verdict of the
Hague-based court.
Activists are hoping for a ruling against Tokyo that they
believe will put an end to whaling in the Southern Ocean -
though Japan could withdraw from international whaling
agreements and continue whaling even if it did lose the case.
Whaling was once widespread around the world, but Japan is
now one of only a handful of countries that continues the
practice. The meat is eaten by many Japanese consumers who
consider it a delicacy.
