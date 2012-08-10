* More than 21 pct of JB Hi-Fi shares sold short

* Retailers make up 8 of 10 most shorted stocks

* Australians saving more, sales shifting online

By Victoria Thieberger

MELBOURNE, Aug 10 With Australian consumers saving more, shares of retailers have been smashed over the past year and dominate the 10 most heavily shorted stocks on the local bourse, led by former market darling electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi.

A massive 21.2 percent of shares in JB Hi-Fi have been sold short, official data from the regulator Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) shows, as investors bet the share price will fall further.

That compares with about 9 percent for the nearest shorted retailer, electronics and furniture chain Harvey Norman , which posted a 39 percent slide in annual pretax profit on Monday.

"A lot of the shorts are from offshore and they look at comparable retailers in the U.S. that have been under structural threat from the Internet and draw a line from the U.S. experience," said Tribeca portfolio manager Sean Fenton.

Australian consumers are shunning retail stores, spending more on services and turning to the Internet for cheaper goods. JB Hi-Fi is seen as one of those most exposed to sales shifting online.

The soaring Australian dollar, which is holding comfortably above $1.05, has made buying from overseas even cheaper, and hastened the progress of global competition.

Executives at JB Hi-Fi, which sells CDs, DVDs, games and electronics, already consider Best Buy Co Inc and Amazon.com Inc as their competitors. Media reports have said Amazon is scouting for local warehouses to boost sales in Australia.

"The bear story is that 25 percent of JB's sales could disappear over time," said Arnhem Investment Management portfolio manager Martin Duncan.

"The bull story is that there are always new electronic products and devices that we don't even know about yet and demand for that sector could grow at a rate greater than general retail," Duncan said.

JB Hi-Fi, which is expected to report a 20 percent decline in full-year profit on Monday, used to routinely post profit growth of more than 20 percent as recently as 2010. It started out selling car radios in the 1970s.

Its share price has halved over the past year as the company battled acute margin pressure because of aggressive industrywide discounting. Gross margins dived 200 basis points in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Data from independent research firm Zenith Investment Partners shows that the top eight of the top 10 short interest stocks over the past year are consumer discretionary stocks, led by JB Hi-Fi, media group Fairfax and Harvey Norman.

Still, short-sellers run a big risk if a company receives a takeover offer that boosts the share price. Several other beaten-down firms including surfwear chain Billabong have attracted private equity approaches.

Indeed, just this week the founder of struggling U.S. electronics retailer Best Buy made an $8-billion-plus bid to take the firm private in what would be the world's biggest leveraged buyout of the year.

"If sentiment turns, shorts can really get caught out," said Beulah Capital portfolio manager Tom Elliott. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Chris Gallagher)