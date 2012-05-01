SYDNEY May 1 Australia's Sun Metals Corp, a
susidiary of Korea Zinc Co, said on Tuesday it had
made alternative arrangements to maintain deliveries of zinc
concentrate following the collapse of key supplier Kagara Ltd
.
Kagara, which is contracted to sell Sun Metals 90,000 tonnes
of zinc concentrate in 2012, has fallen into administration due
to liquidity problems tied to low metals prices and a strong
Australian dollar, forcing it to suspend mining.
"It's left a hole in our requirements for concentrate for
sure," a Sun Metals spokesman told Reuters, adding the refiner
was tapping other suppliers for more of the raw material used to
manufacture refined zinc metal.
(Reporting by James Regan)