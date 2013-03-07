SYDNEY, March 7 Die-hard KISS fans looking for
the ultimate in concert memorabilia from the group's current
Australian tour need search no more. Why not acquire a guitar
smashed onstage "in your honour" by guitarist Paul Stanley - for
a mere $5,500?
Stanley, also a singer in the U.S. hard rock group known for
its garish makeup, will also be selling the microphone he sings
into for $3,000, along with special microphone and guitar
combination packages, his website said.
If you purchase a KISS guitar during the Australian tour,
currently underway until March 16, you also get to meet Stanley
before the concert and view your yet undamaged guitar, which
will be smashed that night in your honour, according to
Stanley's website (www.paulstanleyguitars.com).
Not included in the price is your concert ticket.
"What a fantastic feeling I got seeing Paul Stanley smashing
'my' guitar at the end of an unbelievable show," gushed one fan
on the website after buying a guitar during an earlier British
tour.
