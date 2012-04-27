CANBERRA, April 26 Australia's beloved, gum-tree
munching koalas are set to be listed as a threatened species in
some parts of the country next week after a plunge in the wild
population due to habitat destruction, road deaths and disease.
Australian Environment Minister Tony Burke is expected list
koalas in south-east Queensland as "endangered", and those in
east New South Wales as "vulnerable" on Monday, according to
local media reports.
That will mean the furry marsupials will get federal
government protection for their habitats in those areas, with
conditions imposed on plans including mining projects, logging
operations and housing developments.
But koala advocates and environmental groups say such a
move, under pressure from industry groups, would not go far
enough.
"Minister Burke has already foreshadowed that he is not
going to protect koalas across the whole landscape," the chief
executive of the Australian Koala Foundation, Deborah Tabart,
told the Australia Broadcasting Corp.
"Because I have been in my job for so long and I sat through
the senate enquiries last year, I know industry is afraid of a
listing and I know they have lobbied very hard. The logging
industry, the development industry and forestry all pleaded with
the senators last year, please do not list."
Estimates on koala numbers vary but some studies suggest
there are fewer than 80,000 koalas left in the wild, and they
are now under combined pressures of habitat destruction and
climate change. Many carry Chlamydia, which has been blamed for
a drop in koala fertility.
Research conducted in Gunnedah, a koala habitat 400 km (250
miles) northwest of Sydney, has shown that numbers for the
animal have declined by 75 percent since 1993.
Ecological expert David Paull, who did the Gunnedah study,
attributed the decline of koala numbers in that area to the
drought and hot weather recorded in the last decade.
"A lot of koalas were dehydrated, and I think perhaps it
might be an early sign of climate change that has something to
do with this," Paull told Reuters.
Koalas in other parts of Australia also suffer from habitat
loss, which is caused mainly by housing development, car
accidents and dog attacks, Paull said.
A senate inquiry initiated by the Greens last year
recommended that the koala should be considered for being listed
as a vulnerable species in areas of significant population
decline.
"Tony Burke can't delay his decision any further - he should
list the koala as vulnerable, and act now to strengthen national
environment laws," Australian Greens senator Larissa Waters said
in a statement on Thursday.
Burke, who has deferred the decision twice before, is due to
rule next Monday based on advice from the national Threatened
Species Scientific Committee.
