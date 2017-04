A logo is seen at a Lafarge concrete production plant in Pantin, outside Paris, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators are set to clear the proposed merger of France's Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim to create the world's biggest cement maker, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The companies, which have offered to sell businesses worth around 12 percent of their combined revenues, may have to sell one or two more assets to ease EU competition concerns, the people said.

A Lafarge spokeswoman said eight regulators including Russia, South Africa, Russia and Turkey have already given the go-ahead to the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Natalie Huet in Paris, editing by Julia Fioretti; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)