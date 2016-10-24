* Kidman sale is lightning rod for foreign investment
concerns
* Latest offer doesn't need foreign investment board
approval
* Aus govt has twice rejected foreign offers for Kidman
(Adds comment from Australia treasurer, Gina Rinehart)
By Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, Oct 24 Four of Australia's wealthiest
outback cattle families have formally lodged a A$386 million
($293 million) bid to buy cattle empire S. Kidman and Co,
trumping a deal agreed with mining mogul Gina Rinehart and
Chinese developer Shanghai CRED Real Estate.
The offer filed late on Sunday from the BBHO consortium,
comprising the Brinkworth, Buntine, Harris and Oldfield
families, also has the advantage of not requiring approval from
Australia's foreign investment board.
The sale of Kidman, which runs cattle and pastoral
activities on tracts of land the size of South Korea, has been a
lightning rod for concerns about the sale of Australian
agriculture assets to foreign investors.
The Australian government has twice rejected foreign offers
for Kidman, including a previous bid by Shanghai CRED and
China's Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming Co Ltd that had
a minority Australian interest.
Domestic ownership of agriculture is seen as crucial for
Australia to cash in on global food demand and to keep tax
revenues onshore.
"I think its great that Australian interests are actually
stepping up to the plate when it comes to this transaction,"
Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison said on Sydney's 2GB radio
on Monday.
A successful bid by BBHO for the country's largest private
landholding would under the Kidman name create one of the
world's biggest cattle businesses with more than 500,000 head of
cattle.
"We hope the fact that there's more money on the table and
that there's a lower execution risk will give us a win on this,"
Sterling Buntine, the spokesman for BBHO, told Australian
Broadcasting Corporation radio.
Kidman two weeks ago accepted a joint $A365 million offer
from Australia's richest woman, Gina Rinehart, and Chinese
developer Shanghai CRED Real Estate, but the company's board is
required to consider any higher offers.
Kidman would owe Rinehart a "break-fee" of A$3.8 million if
it backed out of that deal.
Rinehart's spokeswoman Sophie Mirabella said the two bids
are priced "about the same" because the Rinehart bid excludes
two large defence-sensitive Kidman properties, Anna Creek and
The Peake, which are adjacent to a government weapons-testing
range at Woomera.
The BBHO proposal would keep the Kidman name for marketing
purposes but split up the vast properties, with various pieces
to be absorbed in to the bidding families' existing cattle runs,
Buntine said.
Founded more than 100 years ago, Kidman has an average beef
herd carrying capacity of 185,000 cattle and pastoral leases
covering 101,000 square km (39,000 square miles).
($1 = 1.3154 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Jane Wardell, Peter Cooney and Joseph Radford)