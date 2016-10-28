SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia's richest woman Gina
Rinehart and a Chinese partner look nearer to winning their bid
for the country's largest private land holding, after a group of
Australian cattlemen withdrew their bid, media reported on
Friday.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said a rival A$386
million bid by four of Australia's wealthiest outback cattle
families had been withdrawn.
Rinehart and Chinese developer Shanghai CRED had this week
increased its bid to A$386.5 million ($295 million).
The fate of S. Kidman & Co, which runs cattle and pastoral
activities on tracts of land the size of South Korea, has been a
lightning rod for concerns about the sale of Australian
agriculture and other key assets to foreign investors.
