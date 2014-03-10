(Corrects percentage of ACS stake in Hochtief in paragraph 5)
SYDNEY, March 10 German builder Hochtief AG
plans to spend over $1 billion to lift its majority
stake in Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd, seeking to
push through restructuring at a business that already delivers
most of Hochtief's profit.
Hochtief, which currently owns 58.77 percent of Leighton,
said on Monday it aims to raise its holding in Australia's
biggest builder to 74.23 percent for A$1.155 billion ($1.05
billion) in an off-market offer that requires regulatory
approval. Leighton's shares jumped 11 percent on the news.
Germany's biggest builder said it wants more seats on
Leighton's board to reflect the bigger stake. Hochtief said it
would work with the board to review operations, focusing on
"whether existing businesses of Leighton can be more efficiently
structured".
The offer comes a year after Leighton's former chairman quit
in a row with Hochtief, saying he felt the German builder no
longer supported his company's independence.
Leighton reported a 30 percent jump in its full-year profits
last month, benefiting from a building recovery in Australia,
and also has a strong pipeline of projects in Asia.
The Hochtief move also echoes the gradual acquisition
strategy adopted by its own largest shareholder, Spain' ACS
, in its drive to become a major global player in the
construction industry. Hochtief's website shows that as of Dec.
31, 2013, ACS owned a 50.35 percent stake. The Spanish firm is
expected to gain more control at Hochtief after the German
builder announced plans to cancel shares.
Since ACS took control in 2011, Hochtief has since launched
a wide-ranging transformation that includes cost cuts and the
sale of airports and other non-core assets, which brought
proceeds of 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion) last year. Leighton
contributed about 90 percent of Hochtief's group pretax profit
in 2012.
Despite the broadly positive reception among Leighton
shareholders, credit rating agency Moody's said it would be
placing Leighton's Baa2 issuer rating under review for a
possible downgrade, citing uncertainty regarding its future
financial and business profile.
"The review also considers Moody's view that Hochtief and
its majority owner ACS have lower credit quality than Leighton,"
Maurice O'Connell, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst,
said in a statement.
BELOW 75 PCT
In a telephone interview, Hochtief chief executive Marcelino
Fernandez Verdes said the German company would keep its holding
in Leighton below 75 percent.
"The reason is because we wish that Leighton's business
operations to continue as normal, and we want to avoid possible
disruptions into our aligned finance arrangements," he said. The
CEO declined to specify how many directors Hochtief ultimately
aims to have on Leighton's board.
Under terms of the offer, Hochtief plans to make a
conditional off-market offer to acquire 3 out of 8 shares not
already owned by Hochtief for A$22.15 cash per share.
The offer is subject to the approval of Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board, it added. Hochtief will dispatch a
detailed bidder's statement by the end of March.
Having touched a one-year high of A$23.15, Leighton shares
closed 11 percent higher at A$23.09. Analysts said the move
could boost ACS and Hochtief's global expansion plans.
"They see it as a really good opportunity to consolidate the
business and gain greater access to those markets," said
Morningstar analyst Ross Macmillan.
"That (74 percent stake) puts them in a very strong position
on Leighton's board ... so it gives them almost virtual control
of basically everything that occur at Leighton," Macmillan said.
Leighton said in a statement that its independent directors
would consider the bid, but declined to comment further.
Hochtief said it has reserved its right to "depart from the
informal and non-binding governance principles" now in place at
Leighton, although it added it continues to support the current
independent chairman Robert Humphris.
($1 = 1.1016 Australian dollars)
