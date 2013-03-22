* Stephen Johns, two non-exec directors quit
* "Breakdown of relations with Hochtief" cited
* Hochtief says supports remaining management team
* Leighton to meet at weekend to elect new chairman
* Leighton shares hit near two-month low
(Rewrites with Hochtief comment, letter of resignation)
By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Victoria Bryan
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT, March 22 The chairman of
Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd has quit in a row
with majority owner Hochtief AG, saying he felt the
German builder no longer supported his company's independence.
Two non-executive directors also walked away after what all
three "perceived to be a breakdown in relations with the major
shareholder Hochtief," Leighton said in a statement on Friday.
The exit of Chairman Stephen Johns and non-executive
directors Wayne Osborn and Ian Macfarlane sent shares in
Australia's biggest construction company down almost 7 percent
to near a two-month low.
The departures also highlighted conflict with a director
appointed by Hochtief's parent, Spanish group ACS.
In his letter of resignation, Johns said there had been
conflict with Hochtief chief Marcelino Fernandez Verdes, a close
confidant of ACS CEO and Chairman Florentino Perez.
ACS has strengthened its control over Hochtief's management
since it acquired a majority stake in Germany's largest builder
in 2011.
Verdes was appointed CEO of Hochtief in November to lead a
strategy review and has been on the Leighton board since
October.
Johns said Verdes had interfered in the appointment of an
independent director, which subsequently did not go ahead, and
that Verdes then requested his resignation as chairman.
"These actions gave rise to serious concerns that Hochtief
no longer supported the important principle of board
independence," Johns wrote.
In a later statement, issued after it became aware the
letters of resignation had been made available to the media,
Leighton said it did not agree with the conclusions drawn by the
resigning directors.
"There have been a series of events in recent months which
are open to interpretation," it said, adding the remaining
Australian directors had no "specific information" that Hochtief
no longer supported the independence of Leighton's board.
FULL SUPPORT
Hochtief, for its part, said it was in full support of the
remaining Leighton management, including Chief Executive Hamish
Gordon Tyrwhitt and finance chief Peter Allan Gregg.
"Hochtief appreciates having independent members on the
Leighton Board," a spokesman told Reuters.
ACS declined to comment.
Leighton's share price fall wiped more than $527 million
from the value of the $7.6 billion company. Market regulator the
Australian Securities and Investments Commission said it was
aware of Leighton's share movement and had talked with the stock
exchange, but declined to give more details.
Some analysts said the stock's reaction reflected the loss
of a respected independent chairman and the risk that minority
shareholders would be less vocally represented.
The resignations leave the board with two independent
directors, three non-executives, plus the CEO and CFO.
"Stephen Johns is a highly respected chairman, and his
departure will be taken negatively," said an analyst who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
subject.
Leighton operates under an independent board and management
according to the arrangement between the company and Hochtief,
which owns 53.4 percent of Leighton, the company said, declining
to give further details.
"There has been a lot of changes in the Hochtief appointees,
just a whole (bunch) of new people coming to the board," said
Shane Delphine, an investment manager at Karara Capital, which
owns shares in Leighton.
"They are more aligned to the old Hochtief management," he
said, referring to the three directors who had resigned.
Leighton shares closed down 6.9 percent at A$20.20, after
dropping as low as A$19.51, their lowest in nearly two months.
Leighton said its board would meet this weekend to elect a
new chairman.
($1 = 0.9580 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Frankfurt and
Clare Kane in Madrid; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and David
Holmes)