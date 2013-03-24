(Repeats story publishd late Tuesday; no change to text)
FRANKFURT, March 24 Australia's Leighton
Holdings Ltd has appointed board member Bob Humphris as
its new chairman to replace Stephen Johns, who quit in a row
with majority shareholder Hochtief.
Paula Dwyer has been named deputy chairman, Hochtief and
Leighton, Australia's biggest construction company, said in
statements on Sunday.
Johns and two non-executive directors resigned on Friday in
a dispute over Leighton's independence and after what they
perceived to be "a breakdown in relations with the major
shareholder Hochtief."
"Our immediate priority is to identify and appoint
additional independent directors with the capability to
contribute to the further development of Leighton," Humphris
said in a statement.
He said his deputy Dwyer would lead a special committee to
oversee the search.
