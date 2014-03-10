UPDATE 1-LG Display reports record Q4 profits; panel prices seen rising further
* LG in talks with Samsung Elec for TV panel shipment (New throughout, adds company statement, background)
SYDNEY, March 10 Shares in Leighton Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 11.7 percent on Monday after top shareholder, Germany's Hochtief AG said it was seeking to boost its stake in the Australian construction firm to almost 75 percent.
Leighton shares hit a high of A$23.15 and last traded up 11 percent at A$23.00.
Hochtief plans to make a conditional off-market offer to acquire 3 out of 8 shares not owned by Hochtief for A$22.15 cash per share, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* LG in talks with Samsung Elec for TV panel shipment (New throughout, adds company statement, background)
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. governors are flagging hundreds of "shovel-ready" projects they regard as high-priority for President Donald Trump's plan to fix the nation's infrastructure.
VANCOUVER, Jan 23 Teck Resources has held talks with fellow miner Anglo American Plc about sharing port infrastructure at their neighboring copper mines in Chile, Teck's chief executive officer said on Monday, arguing for more industry partnerships.