SYDNEY, June 4 Property group Lend Lease
on Monday said it had launched a new wholesale fund to
buy medium-sized shopping malls in Australia, and that domestic
and offshore institutional investors had already committed A$185
million ($180 million).
The new fund underlines rapid growth in the unlisted
property fund market for institutional investors, which is
attracting those seeking steady rental income and who want to
avoid volatility in the listed sector.
Although the retail environment in Australia remains
challenging with a decline in April retail figures adding to a
mostly soft run in sales, Lend Lease said quality sub-regional
centres - usually medium-sized shopping malls anchored by a
supermarket - offer steady rental income due to
non-discretionary spending.
"Sub-regional centres are being acquired on yields above
their long term average, and the fund will be targeting assets
whereby Lend Lease can add value through active asset
management, repositioning and/or expansion," a spokesperson
told Reuters via email.
It is a closed-end fund with an investment life of 7 years,
the spokesperson added.
Wholesale unlisted players now own A$83 billion of
securitised property assets in Australia, about the same as the
domestic holdings of Australian real estate investment trusts,
according to JP Morgan.
($1 = 1.0361 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)