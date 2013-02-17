BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SYDNEY Feb 18 Lend Lease Corp Ltd, Australia's largest property developer, posted a 39 percent rise in first-half net profits on Monday, boosted by land sales on its flagship A$6 billion Barangaroo Sydney waterfront development.
Lend Lease said net profit after tax was A$302.3 million ($312 million), compared with A$217 million a year ago.
The group's net assets increased 5 percent to A$4.09 billion at the end of December 2012, compared to the prior half.
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.