* Australian IPOs garner $14.7 bln in 2014 vs $6.2 bln in
2013
* Concerns on poor post-listing mkt performance to weigh in
2015
* Macquarie remains No. 1 IPO mgr; foreign banks gaining
ground
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australia is set for a slowdown
in initial public offerings in 2015 after a record this year as
lackluster performances by recent listings and jittery stock
markets caused by a slump in commodities prices cool investor
enthusiasm.
Investment banks in Australia will, as a result, see their
equity markets fees drop from the estimated $370 million they
earned this year from the IPO surge, that also helped foreign
banks encroach upon leader Macquarie Group's turf.
IPOs in Australia have raised $14.67 billion so far in 2014,
more than double last year's $6.2 billion and eclipsing the
previous $11 billion record 17 years earlier, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
The government's November divestment of health insurer
Medibank Private Ltd, which raised A$5.7 billion ($4.68
billion) in Asia's biggest listing in two years, and other
healthcare sector listings contributed in a major way to
boosting the IPO totals.
But the healthcare IPOs' stock market performance has been
mixed. Medibank and hospital operator Healthscope Ltd,
which raised $6.8 billion between them in the two biggest
listings of the year, are up 7 percent and 19 percent on their
respective issue prices.
The sector, though, also produced the biggest flop. Aged
care provider Estia, which had the year's
fourth-largest listing and one of its last, saw its shares fall
sharply on debut to be 20 percent under its issue price within a
week amid complaints the offer was overpriced.
In another late-year disappointment, construction software
firm Aconex, which raised A$140 million in one of the
country's biggest listings of a firm yet to turn a profit, fell
10 percent below its issue price within days of its December
debut.
"The market's shut for a period of time for anyone who
thinks they can float anything," said Geoff Wilson, chairman of
fund manager Wilson Asset Management.
"It's going to be a tough economic time, so if you're going
to the market it's got to be well priced and it's got to be a
good quality business."
On Tuesday, online clothes retailer SurfStitch Group
was trading at A$0.965 on its stock market debut,
compared with the A$1.00 IPO price.
Australia's stock market has fallen nearly 10
percent from the year's high hit in August as the
resources-driven economy has taken a heavy hit from tumbling
iron ore, coal and oil prices owing to slowing demand from
China.
Next year, among the biggest listings will be accounting
software maker MYOB Ltd, which is expected to raise up to A$3
billion in the first quarter. But there aren't many other big
listings on the cards, for now.
LEAGUE TABLES
A big year for IPOs has meant large moves on the league
table.
Macquarie retained its top billing, helping raise $3.9
billion in 2014 against $1.6 billion in the previous year and
increasing its share of capital garnered to 27 percent from 25
percent.
The bank which raised the second most, Goldman Sachs Group
, grew its IPO volume nearly five-fold while Deutsche Bank
AG, which raised nothing in Australian IPOs in 2013,
helped raise $2.1 billion in 2014, placing it third.
"There is still appetite for defensive sectors," said
Deutsche Australia managing director of equity capital markets
Hamish Whitehead, referring to the impact of falling commodities
prices.
The chairman of Malaysian lender CIMB in
Australia, Michael Crowley, said he still expects demand for
listings "where the market's not concerned about the volatility
of earnings or that they've been listed on high multiples".
"The window has to some degree closed for product that's not
of the best quality," said Crowley, whose firm helped raise the
9th most in IPOs for the year, $494 million, also from nothing
in 2013.
($1 = 1.2176 Australian dollars)
