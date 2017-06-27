June 27 The Australian government will invest in
a lithium mine for the first time, as part of a wide-ranging
effort to shore up power stability in a market increasingly
dependent on variable wind and solar power.
The government said on Tuesday it would invest about A$20
million ($15 million) into Pilbara Minerals Ltd's
Pilgangoora project in Western Australia, which will produce
lithium concentrate, a key component in electric vehicles and
batteries.
Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said it
represented the conservative government's first investment in a
mining project of its kind and demonstrated a commitment to
clean energy technologies.
"Lithium is a vital component used in battery storage, which
helps to support Australia's increasing use of renewable
energy," the minister said in a statement.
The move comes as the government looks to prove it is being
"technology neutral" in its efforts to beef up power supply,
amid a battle over whether that should include subsidies for
coal-fired power.
The investment is from the government's Clean Energy Finance
Corporation, which took part in Pilbara Minerals' recently
completed A$132 million bond issue.
The proceeds of the bond issue together with A$80 million
raised in a share sale will underpin the A$234 million required
for the project's first stage of development. Construction is
expected to start in early 2018, Pilbara Minerals said.
Australia was the world's largest lithium producer in 2016,
according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
($1 = 1.3189 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Joseph Hinchliffe; Editing by Sonali Paul and
Richard Pullin)