BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement
* Gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement between co & Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd
SYDNEY, Nov 15 LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7739.00 7760.00 7766.00 7736.00 Lead PB 2027.25 2055.00 2122.00 na Zinc ZN 1935.75 1943.00 2013.75 2047.75 Alumin AL 2145.75 2165.00 2251.00 2343.00 Nickel NI 17801.00 17800.00 17817.00 17730.00 Tin SN 21448.00 21475.00 21547.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 2080.00 2080.00 2120.00 2120.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2189.75 2210.00 2289.50 2349.50
* Gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement between co & Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd
* Says got EIR after audit of API manufacturing plant at Miryalaguda, by US FDA, as closure of audit Source text - (http://bit.ly/2smE0VK) Further company coverage: