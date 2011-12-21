MEDIA-Fairfax Holdings to back India's general insurance startup Digit - Times of India
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7440.50 7455.00 7465.50 7422.00 Lead PB 1943.50 1966.00 2036.00 na Zinc ZN 1837.25 1851.00 1915.50 1950.00 Alumin AL 1968.50 1994.00 2098.00 2209.00 Nickel NI 18939.00 18975.00 19025.00 18938.00 Tin SN 19148.00 19200.00 19256.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1885.00 1900.00 1952.00 1964.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2090.00 2115.00 2192.25 2252.25
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy