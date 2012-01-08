MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7569.25 7580.00 7597.00 7530.50 Lead PB 1934.25 1959.00 2030.00 na Zinc ZN 1839.25 1853.00 1918.50 1951.50 Alumin AL 2046.75 2069.00 2177.75 2288.00 Nickel NI 18751.00 18750.00 18789.00 18719.00 Tin SN 19801.00 19850.00 19891.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1995.50 2000.00 2032.25 2036.25 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 2085.00 2116.00 2195.00 2255.00
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice