UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7373.00 7361.00 7353.50 7348.50 Lead PB 1884.50 1900.00 1956.75 na Zinc ZN 1885.00 1890.00 1939.00 1962.00 Alumin AL 1934.50 1972.50 2090.00 2192.00 Nickel NI 16031.00 16100.00 16337.00 16489.00 Tin SN 19420.00 19395.00 19503.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1883.25 1900.00 1949.00 1949.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1937.00 1975.00 2064.50 2131.50
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp