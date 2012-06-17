UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7498.75 7510.50 7521.75 7514.75 Lead PB 1911.25 1923.00 1978.00 na Zinc ZN 1913.75 1904.00 1942.00 1956.00 Alumin AL 1895.00 1933.00 2052.25 2157.50 Nickel NI 16791.00 16850.00 17066.00 17215.00 Tin SN 19737.00 19700.00 19755.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1833.25 1850.00 1896.50 1896.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1885.00 1927.50 2012.50 2079.50
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp