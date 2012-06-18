BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co approves allotment of NCDs worth 3.50 bln rupees
* Says approved and allotted NCDs worth INR 3.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-MonthsCopper CU 7498.25 7510.00 7525.00 7518.00Lead PB 1881.50 1895.50 1951.75 naZinc ZN 1885.00 1880.00 1919.00 1934.00Alumin AL 1890.00 1929.00 2047.75 2154.00Nickel NI 16586.00 16650.00 16867.00 17016.00Tin SN 19525.00 19500.00 19555.00 naAluminumAlloy AA 1833.00 1850.00 1896.00 1896.00AluminumAlloy-NSAAC NA 1894.50 1937.50 2021.50 2088.50
* Says approved and allotted NCDs worth INR 3.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rd3CjE) Further company coverage: