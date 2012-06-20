BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7536.50 7545.00 7554.00 7539.00 Lead PB 1864.00 1882.00 1941.00 na Zinc ZN 1862.75 1867.00 1909.00 1924.00 Alumin AL 1865.00 1905.00 2024.75 2130.75 Nickel NI 17136.50 17200.00 17416.00 17565.00 Tin SN 19190.00 19200.00 19265.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1812.75 1835.00 1892.75 1892.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1867.00 1910.00 1996.00 2063.00
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues