MEDIA-Piramal said to pick Citi, Morgan Stanley for $775 mln offer - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7342.50 7341.00 7348.00 7334.50 Lead PB 1809.75 1828.00 1892.50 na Zinc ZN 1818.00 1824.00 1867.00 1884.50 Alumin AL 1830.75 1870.00 1989.75 2095.75 Nickel NI 16396.00 16450.00 16680.00 16829.00 Tin SN 18798.00 18800.00 18888.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1778.50 1800.00 1857.50 1857.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1833.00 1875.00 1960.50 2027.50
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks