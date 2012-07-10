BRIEF-Peninsula Land gets members' nod for issue of NCDs on pvt placement basis
* Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-MonthsCopper CU 7491.00 7490.00 7482.00 7460.00Lead PB 1859.75 1874.00 1932.75 naZinc ZN 1826.00 1830.00 1874.75 1895.75Alumin AL 1878.50 1912.00 2023.50 2124.00Nickel NI 15998.00 16050.00 16267.00 16401.00Tin SN 18757.00 18775.00 18868.00 naAluminumAlloy AA 1785.00 1805.00 #N/A N/A 1857.75AluminumAlloy-NSAAC NA 1866.25 1905.00 2011.75 2081.75
* Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gets members' nod for issue of warrants, shares and NCDs Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rP9pOv) Further company coverage: