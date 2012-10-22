Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - JUN 05, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 05 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7947.50 7953.00 7968.50 7962.00 Lead PB 2059.00 2067.00 2110.25 na Zinc ZN 1815.50 1856.00 1944.25 2014.25 Alumin AL 1933.75 1960.00 2055.50 2146.00 Nickel NI 16521.00 16590.00 16804.00 16957.00 Tin SN 20526.00 20470.00 20382.50 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1837.50 1860.00 1946.50 1946.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1916.75 1952.50 2095.50 2214.50
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 05 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------