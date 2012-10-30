BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 63-day cash management bills at 6.3255 pct
* RBI says yield on 63-day cash management bills at 6.3255 percent
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7722.25 7720.00 7733.25 7722.75 Lead PB 2046.00 2042.00 2073.50 na Zinc ZN 1815.25 1855.00 1944.75 2020.25 Alumin AL 1882.25 1910.00 2004.25 2098.00 Nickel NI 15990.00 16050.00 16251.00 16437.00 Tin SN 19759.00 19765.00 19725.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1797.50 1820.00 1905.00 1905.00 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1880.00 1915.00 2055.00 2174.00
* RBI says yield on 63-day cash management bills at 6.3255 percent
Castor seeds Spot prices –June 05 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,845-0,875 versus 0,783-0,878 previous