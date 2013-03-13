BRIEF-Moody's says India would ease debt burden if its reforms are successful
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7758.00 7787.50 7886.00 7954.00 Lead PB 2232.00 2250.50 2286.50 na Zinc ZN 1953.25 1982.00 2045.25 2084.25 Alumin AL 1923.50 1966.00 2024.25 2103.50 Nickel NI 16880.50 16945.00 17174.00 17375.00 Tin SN 23907.00 23950.00 23780.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1854.75 1855.00 1928.25 1952.25 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1799.50 1825.00 1932.00 2041.00
Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market for May 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE DEAL YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------