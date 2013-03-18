BRIEF-Adani Power to consider slump sale of Mundra Power generating business
* Adani Power says board to consider slump sale of its Mundra Power generating business undertaking to its unit Adani Power (Mundra) Limited
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2