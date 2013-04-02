BRIEF-Autolite India approves conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee
* Approved preferential offer and issue of up to 33.8 million convertible warrants to Inuus Properties and Inuus Developers