India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7545.00 7575.00 7671.50 7753.50 Lead PB 2065.00 2090.00 2143.25 na Zinc ZN 1875.75 1910.00 1991.25 2040.75 Alumin AL 1875.00 1910.00 2003.50 2087.75 Nickel NI 15979.00 16050.00 16296.00 16497.00 Tin SN 22832.50 22875.00 22919.50 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1791.00 1805.00 1881.75 1906.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1793.75 1805.00 1906.00 2015.00
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India