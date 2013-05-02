MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 6818.00 6848.00 6936.00 7024.00 Lead PB 1923.25 1941.00 1998.25 na Zinc ZN 1785.25 1819.00 1900.75 1954.75 Alumin AL 1774.25 1811.00 1922.50 2007.25 Nickel NI 14609.00 14680.00 14945.50 15171.50 Tin SN 19631.00 19675.00 19716.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1730.00 1750.00 1826.50 1846.50 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1728.50 1740.00 1848.00 1957.00
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA