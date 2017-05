BRIEF-Itochu to spend 2.5 bln rupees to buy stake in Hindustan Aegis LPG - Nikkei

* Itochu to spend 2.5 billion rupees in July to buy 19.7 pct stake in India's Hindustan Aegis LPG - Nikkei