HUGE EXPLOSION IN AFGHAN CAPITAL KABUL NEAR FOREIGN EMBASSIES - REUTERS WITNESSES
HUGE EXPLOSION IN AFGHAN CAPITAL KABUL NEAR FOREIGN EMBASSIES - REUTERS WITNESSES
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7355.50 7375.00 7451.00 7528.00 Lead PB 1974.50 1994.00 2050.25 na Zinc ZN 1827.50 1859.00 1937.00 1990.50 Alumin AL 1843.25 1870.00 1973.00 2056.75 Nickel NI 15290.50 15360.00 15614.00 15842.00 Tin SN 20770.00 20825.00 20869.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1776.50 1795.00 1869.75 1889.75 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1845.00 1840.00 1947.25 2056.25
HUGE EXPLOSION IN AFGHAN CAPITAL KABUL NEAR FOREIGN EMBASSIES - REUTERS WITNESSES
* USDA pegs condition of wheat crop below estimates * Corn also rallies on USDA report * Soybeans edge higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 31 U.S. wheat rose as much 1.3 percent on Wednesday after the U.S Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop below market expectations, though ample global supplies provided a ceiling to gains. Corn also rose as much as 1.3 percent as the condition of the crops was also pegged behind forecasts, while soybea