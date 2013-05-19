India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
LME closing prices Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7274.50 7305.00 7379.00 7452.00 Lead PB 2006.25 2014.00 2056.00 na Zinc ZN 1809.50 1840.00 1920.50 1978.00 Alumin AL 1820.00 1849.00 1949.75 2032.75 Nickel NI 14752.00 14825.00 15082.00 15310.00 Tin SN 20920.00 20975.00 21040.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1771.75 1790.00 1863.25 1883.25 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1834.00 1835.00 1941.00 2050.00
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India