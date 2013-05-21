Asia Graphics-Foreigners continue to dump Malaysian bonds in March

April 11 Foreign investors net sold about $6 billion of Malaysian debt in March, their seventh consecutive and biggest sales since January 2011, according to the central bank data. Foreign sales of Malaysian bonds accelerated since November last year, after the central bank had asked foreign banks to stop trading ringgit non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), offshore contracts they use to hedge their exposure to the currency. Foreigners were unable to hedge their