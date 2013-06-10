East India Cotton association Prices - April 5, 2017

BANGALORE, Apr 5The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35600 ICS-102(B22mm) 29800 ICS-103(23mm) 34200 ICS-104(24mm) 38800 ICS-202(26mm) 44400 ICS-105(26mm) 38300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39100 ICS-105(27mm)