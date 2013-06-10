Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Metal Cash 3-Months 15-Month 27-Months Copper CU 7128.75 7162.00 7253.50 7328.00 Lead PB 2151.50 2163.00 2202.50 na Zinc ZN 1853.50 1889.00 1972.00 2033.50 Alumin AL 1883.00 1923.00 2019.00 2102.50 Nickel NI 14820.00 14895.00 15166.00 15404.00 Tin SN 20855.00 20925.00 20992.00 na Aluminum Alloy AA 1852.00 1875.00 1946.25 1961.25 Aluminum Alloy-NSAAC NA 1895.00 1910.00 2017.00 2126.00
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Apr 5 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 45676.80 NSE 92808.90 ============= TOTAL 138485.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
BANGALORE, Apr 5The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35600 ICS-102(B22mm) 29800 ICS-103(23mm) 34200 ICS-104(24mm) 38800 ICS-202(26mm) 44400 ICS-105(26mm) 38300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39100 ICS-105(27mm)